Age 91, of Elsie, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Owosso.
A graveside service will take place at Fairfield Township Cemetery at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, with the Rev. Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. There will be a memorial service announced at a later date.
Cleo was born in Brant March 7, 1929, the daughter of Horace B. and Amy Edna (Brown) Hath.
She graduated from Perry High School with the class of 1946. On April 2, 1949, she married Glenn Roger Williams at the Perry Methodist Church. Glenn predeceased her April 5, 2016.
Cleo enjoyed making a quilt for her children. She also enjoyed bird watching, gardening and being a 4-H leader for more than 20 years. She was a member of Elsie United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son David Williams, of Elsie; daughters Barbara and Alex Brown, of Ada, Pamela and Dan Washburn, of Elsie, and Kathy and Rob Teich, of Owosso; grandchildren Leann (Don) Stickel, Brian (Michelle) Washburn, Julie (Quinton) Weatherwax, Bob Teich, Nathan (Amanda) Washburn, Amy Brown, Paul Teich, Hannah Brown, and Krista Brown; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Joanne Sturgis, of Elsie; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, three brothers and a sister.
Memorials may be made to Michigan 4-H Foundation, 446 W. Circle Drive, Room 160, East Lansing, MI 48824. Please direct funds to the Shiawassee 4-H Youth Development.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
