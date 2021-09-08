Age 60, of Durand, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
A private family service will be conducted at a later date.
Judy was born Oct. 7, 1960, in Flint, the daughter of James and Shirley (Peters) Smith.
She attended Owosso High School.
Judy held down several jobs over the years. She loved going to garage sales, playing Bingo and gambling; her family and grandchildren were her life. Judy Lynn will be greatly missed, but her warm kindness and “feisty” spirit will be remembered forever.
Judy is survived by her husband Kenneth Pogue; children Terry Curtis Smith, James Irons and Carly Snipe; mother Shirley Smith, Anne (Jerry) Schulze; Mike and (Lorraine) Smith, Steve (Jill) Smith and Shirley Smith (Ken Green); five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father James Smith and older brother James Bradley.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
The family would like to thank all of the hospice staff for the care who they all provided Judy and also to her husband that cared and stood by Judy’s side through it all with love and compassion.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.