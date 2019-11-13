Age 23, of Owosso, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Funeral services will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Nino Guarisco officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
Shaina was born Jan. 31, 1996, in Mount Clemens, the daughter of Joseph Ciavone and Christina (Walkiewicz) Marrah.
She graduated from Howell High School, class of 2014.
Shaina enjoyed dance and soccer and T-ball in her younger years. She loved traveling, especially to the beach. Shaina loved her dogs, beagles were her favorite.
Shaina worked at Taylor Life Center prior to an almost-fatal automobile accident. She had many surgeries and countless hours of rehabilitation. She was able to regain the majority of her abilities and was even able to give birth to a beautiful daughter.
Shaina is survived by her daughter Kendal Lynn; mother Christina (Patrick) Marrah; father Joe Ciavone; sister Sarah (Kyle Bernard) Ciavone; grandparents Patricia Walkiewicz and Sally and Louis Ciavone; stepbrother Andrew Marrah; stepsister Addie (Nick) Gerace; niece Athena Gerace; several cousins; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her grandfather Leonard Walkiewicz and great-grandmother Doris Ciaverella.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family for Kendal’s college fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
