Age 87, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Jacque took pleasure in socializing with residents and staff in her Montana senior living community. Throughout her life Jacque enjoyed reading bedtime stories to her children, traveling, playing bridge, decorating, cooking and hosting dinner parties, sewing, and playing piano. She always appeared lovely in her stylish clothes and jewelry.
Jacque’s greatest love was her family. She is survived by her children Laurie Michael, Lisa, Robert and Douglas; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandsons; and her former husband, father to her children, Norman Welch.
She was preceded in death by her former husband John Welch.
Jacque’s family will celebrate her life in a private ceremony. Donations may be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.
