Age 65, of Perry, passed away at home Thursday morning.
Billy was born Oct. 17, 1955, in Owosso, the son of Lawrence and Julia (Boldovich) Baumchen.
Billy graduated from Durand High School in the class of 1973; he was a mechanic and owned his own motorcycle shop.
Billy enjoyed riding his Harley and being with family and friends. He married Kathy Jo Rhoads Sept. 4, 2011.
Billy is survived by his wife Kathy; children Larry (Danielle) Baumchen of Kalkaska, Brittany (Dave) Gratiot of Kalkaska, Dillon (Chelsea) Brooke-Moore of Ovid, Ashley Moore of Owosso and Jason Moore of Perry; 10 grandchildren; and brother Jack Baumchen of Durand.
Billy’s wishes were to be cremated. There are no services at this time.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.