Age 87, of Durham, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Mr. Golombisky was born and reared on the family farm near Corunna, to Clarence A. and Vivian M. Goodwin Golombisky. He moved to Durham in 1971 and retired from GTE in 1992. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served as a KC-97 tanker pilot at Plattsburg Air Force Base in New York. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 13812.
He was predeceased in 2015 by Nancy, his loving wife of 59 years; and his brother William, in 2018.
He is survived by his sons David (Debi) of Hillsborough, North Carolina, and Greg (Kim) of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren Matthew, Kristopher, Benjamin, Karl, David, Jennifer Kate and Evans McKinney; five great-grandchildren; sister Sharon Lawcock (George) of rural Corunna; sister-in-law Ruth of rural Corunna; brother-in-law Ben Hain of Bloomfield Hills; and several nieces and nephews.
Dan loved to play music with his family and friends and for many listeners to enjoy. He also enjoyed fishing and boating.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, at St. Matthew Catholic Church with the Rev. Robbie Staley presiding. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Catholic Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, 1113 W. Main St. in Durham.
Flowers are acceptable or contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements for the Golombisky family are under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences may be left at hallwynne.com.
