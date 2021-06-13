Age 35, of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, formerly of Morrice, died unexpectedly Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Bancroft Chapel. The Rev. John Walworth will celebrate, with burial to follow in Howard Cemetery.
The Crawford family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Chase was born Dec. 21, 1985, in Lansing, to Jackie Conklin and Dan (Karen) Crawford.Chase graduated from Morrice High School in the class of 2005; he played football, baseball, and basketball.
Chase loved being outdoors, camping, kayaking, and fishing. He was a loving free spirit that loved adventure and a challenge.
Chase is survived by his parents Dan (Karen) Crawford; cousins Jason (Shelia) Hower, Brandon (Jenny) Hower, Adam (Kelly) Hower and Nick (Stephanie) Cruger; and countless others.
He was predeceased by his mother Jackie Conklin, grandparents June and Gene Crawford and grandpa and grandma Montgomery.
Donations in Chase’s name are suggested to the family for a permanent memorial of his life.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.