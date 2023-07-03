Age 95, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023 at her home.
Age 95, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023 at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the funeral home.
She was born Jan. 24, 1928, at home on the family farm. She was the last of seven children born to Louis W. and Minnie (Sass) Fromm. She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1945, and married Frederick J. Miller on Oct. 4, 1947, at St. Johns United Church of Christ, Owosso. Frederick passed away on Dec. 29, 1990.
Evelyn worked at D.M. Christian’s, Owosso Auto Auction and retired after 41 years from A.O. Smith Electrical Products.
She was a life member of St. Johns United Church of Christ in Owosso, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Order of Eastern Stars, Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association and the Shiawassee Corvette Club. She was also a member of Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary and Corunna Women’s Club.
She is survived by her son-in-law Barry Leone; granddaughter Melissa (Chad) Shepard; great-granddaughter Kayla Lyn Shepard; sister-in-law Hilda Joan Fromm; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Evelyn is predeceased by her husband Frederick; daughter Jackie; parents; five brothers Eddie, Albert, Arthur, Carl and Louis Jr.; and sister Gladys Fromm.
Memorials are suggested to The Jackie Leone Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Shiawassee Community Foundation (in honor of her daughter) and the Arthritis Foundation-Michigan Chapter.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
