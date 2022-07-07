Carl W. Neumann

Of Corunna, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Tawas while at his cottage. He was 71.
Carl was born July 12, 1950, in Owosso, to the late Wilfred and Verna (Pfaff) Neumann. He was a graduate of Chesaning Union Schools and resided in Chesaning until 1978, moving to Hazelton Township. He served in the United States Army from 1974 to 1978. He was united in marriage to Annette Knudsen on Oct. 27, 1978.
Mr. Neumann retired from Leaseway with 23 years seniority and a member of the Teamsters. He was also a member of 4-H, where his mom was the leader. He enjoyed barrel racing — where he met his wife — enjoyed trail riding and camping at one of his favorite places, Elk Hill, roping, going to and watching rodeos, vacationing out west buying horses, playing cards, spending time with family and friends and sharing his “Carlisms.” Carl had accomplished his final goal by purchasing a cottage in Tawas and spending time at the lake.
Surviving are wife Annette; sons Frank (Michelle) Neumann of Montrose, Eric Neumann of Saginaw; granddaughter Ruey; several other stepgrandchildren; siblings Larry (Debra) Neumann of Oakley, Philip (Betty) Neumann of Chesaning, Diann Simons of St. Charles; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by brother-in-law Melvin Simons and the mother of his sons, Joyce.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning.
Burial will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery with military honors at 11 .m. Monday July 11.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice House of Shiawassee County, 2005 Copas Road, Owosso, MI, 48867, or Fiddlers Green Foundation, 729 S. Norton St., Corunna, MI, 48817.
