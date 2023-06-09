Susan ‘Sue’ Kay Van Wagoner

Age 69, of Owosso, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Andrew Vernier officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$19.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$55.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$104.00
|for 182 days
|One Year
|$197.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$54.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$118.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 69, of Owosso, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Andrew Vernier officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the funeral home.
Susan was born Jan. 11, 1954, in Owosso, the daughter of Nathan and Beverly (Hartley) Nover.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1972, and attended St. Paul Catholic Church.
Susan loved being outdoors, camping, reading Danielle Steel books and, most of all, spending time with her family. She especially looked forward to watching her grandson Hunter play hockey.
She married the love of her life, Arthur Joseph Van Wagoner at St. Paul Catholic Church on Dec. 13, 1975; he predeceased her in 2013.
Susan was employed through the years as a bank teller and also worked at the Secretary of State as a clerk for many years. Most of her time after retiring was spent being a loving housewife and mom.
Susan is survived by her daughter Sara (Brendan) Garland; grandchildren Hunter, Bryce and Brynn; siblings Marc
(Liz) Nover, Scott (Kelly) Nover, Brian (Dawn) Nover and Rita (Bill) Brothers; father-in-law Bob Jones; in-laws Patty Jones, Joan (Aaron) Dougherty, Penny (David) Gerrard, Diana (Andrew) Vernier, Dean (Kim) Jones, Terri (Steve) Hetfield, Rob Jones and Ann Taft; and many nieces, nephews and close friends that were family to Susan.
She was predeceased by her husband Arthur; son Paul Arthur Van Wagoner; parents Nate and Bev; in-laws Marie, Jack and Lynn; brother in-law Dennis Jones; and her grandparents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family for a college education fund for her grandson.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.