Age 88, of Durand, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday Nov. 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday with a Masonic service at 7 p.m.
Harold was born May 30, 1931, in Owosso; the son of Anthony and Bessie (Murdock) Follen.
He graduated from Corunna High School with the class of 1951. Harold proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was drafted in 1951 and served for two years.
Harold was a life member of the VFW Post 4005 and served as post commander from 1974-75. He was also a member of the Masonic Temple, 32 degree Mason, Shriners and the fire brigade.
Harold married Ruth Townsend in Angola, Indiana, Feb. 6, 1954.
He worked for 30 years at General Motors’ Oldsmobile Plant in Lansing.
Harold is survived by his wife Ruth; children Douglas (Shawn) Follen, Greg (Debbie) Follen and Todd (Kelly) Follen; grandchildren Mike (Ashley Bolin) Follen, Danielle (Gavin) Lab, Sarah (Jared) Noelke, Tom (Sara) Follen, Brittany (Adam Smith) Follen and Elizabeth (Cody Chase) Follen; great-grandchildren Tommy Follen, Brady Lab, Mason Lab, Sydney Noelke, Jennifer Noelke and Mikynlee Follen; nieces Kathy McNaughton and Julie McNaughton; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his sister Gloria (Don) McNaughton.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the VFW of your choice and the Shriners Hospital for Children.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.