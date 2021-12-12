Age 92, of Okemos, went into the loving arms of her Lord on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Mary was born in Lansing on May 6, 1929, the daughter of Ira & Lois (Weatherwax) Willert. On Dec. 24, 1948, she married Harley Elwood Cokonougher in Lansing. Mary and her husband started the House of Prayer Church in Holt in 1968, which later moved to the current Haslett location. She was the church secretary for 40 years and worked at Michigan National Bank in Lansing before retiring.
Mary is survived by her children Rebecca (Ron) Taylor of Laingsburg, Sandy (Doug) Johnson of Laingsburg, Sherry (Don) Yohe of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Diane (Jeff) Berquest of Croswell and Pastor Dave (Holly) Cokonougher of Haslett; 29 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 18 great great grandchildren; and son-in-law Robert Uhl of Crystal. She was predeceased by her husband Harley, daughter Sara Uhl, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at House of Prayer Church in Haslett at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021. The Rev. Dave Cokonougher will officiate with burial at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Holt. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com. Memorials are suggested to the HouseofPrayerHaslett.org. Arrangements by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel.
