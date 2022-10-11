Karen Aleene Stadler

Age 87, of Owosso, peacefully returned to her Creator Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Karen was born Dec. 12, 1934, in Fremont, the daughter of Jay and Irene (Branyan) Homan. She graduated from Hesperia High School in 1953 and attended Alma College (B.A., 1953) and the University of Michigan (M.A., 1960). She taught high school English in Swartz Creek for seven years before transitioning to the role of mom and grandma. Karen was married to Ed Stadler from 1961 to 1994, raising four children. She began the second chapter of her life, moving to Owosso in 1995. She spent many years as a server at Jumbo’s in Owosso, where her energy and positive outlook on life garnered her so very many special friends.

