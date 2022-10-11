Karen Aleene Stadler

Age 87, of Owosso, peacefully returned to her Creator Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Karen was born Dec. 12, 1934, in Fremont, the daughter of Jay and Irene (Branyan) Homan. She graduated from Hesperia High School in 1953 and attended Alma College (B.A., 1953) and the University of Michigan (M.A., 1960). She taught high school English in Swartz Creek for seven years before transitioning to the role of mom and grandma. Karen was married to Ed Stadler from 1961 to 1994, raising four children. She began the second chapter of her life, moving to Owosso in 1995. She spent many years as a server at Jumbo’s in Owosso, where her energy and positive outlook on life garnered her so very many special friends.
Karen’s Christian faith was first and foremost in her life, and her biggest legacy will be the love of Jesus that she always exhibited to anyone that she met. She loved meeting new people, and had a gift for making everyone feel like a lifelong friend. She was an avid reader and writer, and loved history and traveling. She was a big supporter of the arts, dabbled in making pottery and was a familiar face at the Shiawassee Arts Center.
She is survived by her children Elaine (Jeffrey) Kannas of Stillwater, Minnesota, Philip Stadler of Grand Blanc, Fritz Stadler of Stockton, California, and Anna (Daniel) Preville of Owosso; grandchildren Olivia Kannas, Adam Kannas, Blake Stadler and Tyler Feliu; brother David (Connie) Homan; nephew Jon (Paige) Homan: great-nephews Luke and Noah Homan; and many other extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Christopher Homan.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso Salvation Army and Shiawassee Arts Center.
