Age 88, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Deacon Gary Edington officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Betty was born March 27, 1931, in Saginaw, the daughter of Leo and Vera (Lauer) Powell.
Betty was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary for six years. Betty enjoyed golfing and watching it on TV. She loved going south for the winter and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She married Stephen Phillips in Angola, Indiana, Dec. 16, 1950; he predeceased her Sept. 29, 1993.
Betty is survived by her children Terry (Linda) Phillips, Michael Phillips, Patrick (Renee) Phillips and Vickie Hickson; grandchildren Samantha (Craig) Bendle, Cristy (Jeff) Porter, Mark Phillips, Andrea Phillips and Tyler (Kelly) Phillips; great-grandchildren Ryan, Emily and Hayley; sister-in-law Glenda Powell; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, grandson Matt Phillips, great-grandson Adam Beggs, son-in-law Ron Hickson and brother Vern “Bud” Powell.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society or St. Vincent de Paul.
