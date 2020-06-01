Age 84, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Pleasant View.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonné Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
William was born July 10, 1935, in Detroit, the son of Gerald and Rose (Bell) Delaney and graduated from St. Paul High School, class of 1954.
Bill married the love of his life Jeanette Kasik on Aug. 20, 1955, at St. Paul Catholic Church where they were still members. They were happily married for over 64 years.
He worked as a machinist at Midland Ross and later Symmetrical Technologies both in Owosso. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking, cooking and playing cards, but most all, spending time with his family and friends.
Bill is survived by his wife Jeanne; daughters Marsha (Dan) Buehler, of Owosso; Lynne (Greg) Gerding, of Owosso; Darlene (Allen) Krzciok, of Chesaning; Lora Miller, of Traverse City; and Susan (Jeff) Huska, of Owosso; one son “his boy” and buddy Larry (Kris) Delaney of Owosso; 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one coming soon; sisters Barbara Conklin of Chesaning and Mary Stasa of Swartz Creek; brother Robert (Bonnie) Delaney of Owosso; brothers-in-law Bob (Janice) Kasik of Roscommon and Don Hudecek of Brighton; sister-in-law Florence Delaney; special friends Pete and Jeanette Hemgesberg; and many other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Edward (Ginger), Gerald (Norma) and Mike; sister-in-law Mary Jane Hudecek; and brothers-in-law Don Conklin and James Stasa.
The family would like to especially thank the wonderful and caring staff at Pleasant View who cared for and loved him these past several months.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Vincent dePaul.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
