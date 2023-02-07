Harley Buck Kirby

Age 85, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Age 85, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at First Baptist Church of Owosso with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Harley was born Sept. 25, 1937, in Owosso, the son of Rolland and Vera (McKinney) Kirby.
He graduated from Owosso High School and then went on to proudly serve in the United States Navy Submarine Service. After being discharged, Harley then attended Central Michigan University where he earned his bachelor’s of science in education and a master’s degree in school administration.
Harley was a “man of few words, but many talents.” He was not just a teacher, but a role model to the youth. He enjoyed coaching them and being their mentor. Harley worked as a teacher, principal and superintendent for 30 years, until retiring in 1993. In his spare time, he also enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing or being on the boat. Family was one of the greatest joys in Harley’s life. He loved being with his daughters, grandchildren and great-grands.
He married Patricia (Grow) Kirby in Owosso at the First Baptist Church on March 21, 1959.
Harley is survived by his wife Patricia Kirby; two daughters Melanie (Michael) Ross and Stacy (Larry) Trial; grandchildren Megan (Justin) Schreier, Adam (Frances) Trial, Katie Krause, Luke Trial and Bryan Ross; great-grandchildren James and Nolan Krause, Theon and Miles Schreier and Roman and Tegan Trial; several nieces and nephews; along with other loving friends and family.
He was predeceased by his father, Rolland Kirby, mother, Vera Kirby, sisters, brothers-in-law, brother, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
