Allan John Norder

Age 75, of Laingsburg, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Sparrow Health Systems.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. James Bare officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Allan was born Feb. 5, 1947, in Owosso, the son of Raymond and Anna (Schleef) Norder.
He graduated from Owosso High School and attended Lansing Community College.
Allan was a life member of Salem Lutheran Church and enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing Euchre and sausage making.
He married Linda Brooks in Owosso on Feb. 15, 1975; she predeceased him in 2010.
Allan retired from General Motors in 2004, after more than 30 years of service.
He is survived by his son Scott (Jennifer) Norder; grandchildren Shawnacee, Ashley, Taeler and Gary Jr.; great-grandchildren Audrey and Aerianna; siblings Joann Southwell, Virgil (Kathy) Norder, Gordon Norder, Wanda Potter, James (Ann) Norder, Marilyn (Mike) Thornburg and Roland (Marsha) Norder; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. He was predeceased by his wife Linda; stepdaughters Penny Jefferson and Gaylynn Houghton; parents Ray and Anna; in-laws Wayne and Dorothy Brooks; brothers-in-law Jeff Southwell, Dale Potter and Larry Brooks; brothers Delmer, Delwood, Wendall, Roger, Eugene and Leslie; and sisters Rosalie and Marcia.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church or American Parkinson Disease Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
