Linda Darlene Jorae

Age 67, of DeWitt, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at her home with her husband by her side.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ovid, at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, with The Rev. Anthony Brooks presiding.
A private burial will take place at Middlebury Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel, in Ovid on Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m., with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8, as well as from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.
Linda was born in Pearisburg, Va. on April 6, 1955, the daughter of Howard L. and Charlotte (Cumbee) Dowdy. She graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1973.
Linda met love of her life, Jody Lee Jorae and, on October 4, 1975, they were married at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Owosso. They were blessed with forty-seven years of marriage.
Linda liked her “pretties” and decorating her house with them. Her heart was in the mountains of Virginia where she was born. She always loved driving through them with her brother Timmy. She enjoyed music and dancing. Most of all, Linda loved her family and spending time with her grandson.
Linda is survived by her husband Jody, son Chad (Laura) Jorae of Potterville; grandson Brayden Jorae; mother Charlotte Cumbee; mother-in-law Nancy Jorae; siblings: Dan, Debbie, Tim, Melissa, Mary Ann and Howie; sister-in-law Deb (Glen); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Howard Dowdy Sr. and father-in-law Joe Jorae.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or the Ingham County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ovid, Mich.
