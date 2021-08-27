Merry James Avitts

Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Aug. 19, 2021, at her home.
She was born April 1, 1939, in Flint, the daughter of James and Viola Brashear.
She graduated from Flint Central High School in 1958. She worked at and retired from AC Delco and was a member of UAW 651.
Merry is survived by her sons David Allen Avitts and Steven James Avitts; grandchildren Sean, Shannon, Ian, James and Michael; 11 great-grandchildern; three nephews and two nieces.
There will be a private service held at a later date.
