Age 66, of Weidman, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family on July 27, 2019.
David was born Sept. 29, 1952, the son of Stephen and Leona (Hollenback) Ostipow. He was born and raised in Owosso and graduated from high school in 1971. He then joined the U.S. Army and was transferred to the reserves where he served honorably for six years. He worked for General Motors for 32 years before retiring in 2006.
David married Brenda Mangus in Mt. Pleasant Dec. 15, 2000. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed gardening, making homemade salsa and maple syrup. He also enjoyed cooking, grilling, smoking fish, hunting morel mushrooms, watching racing and coaching his kids’ sports teams. He taught them all how to camp out and fish. More than anything, David loved spending time with family and friends.
David will be deeply missed and is survived by his children Tonya (Ed) Chapman of Roscommon, Lorie (Bryan Holmes) Kayanek of Rossville, Georgia, Robin (David) Boyce of Owosso and Tim (Galena) Ostipow of Lansing; grandchildren Jordan (Kayla) Ostipow, Kyler (Andrea) Kayanek, Dylan Corp, Veronica Ostipow, Derek Fowler and Emma Grace Kayanek; his stepchildren and stepgrandchildren; brothers and sisters Bill (Joanne) Ostipow of Chesaning, Barb Wilson (Tom Powell) of Copemish, and Jerry (Royetta) Ostipow and Jim Ostipow, both of Owosso; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Ostipow, and his parents Stephen and Leona Ostipow.
A service for David will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Lakeview.
The family will greet friends starting at 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery will follow the service.
Those wishing to make a contribution in David’s memory are asked to consider pancreatic cancer research. Condolences to the family may be made by utilizing the guestbook at brighamfuneralchapel.com.
