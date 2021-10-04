Age 58, of Lennon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Corunna Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Doug Corwin and the Rev. Mike Prince co-officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service Saturday at the church.
Chris was born Feb. 25, 1963, in Detroit, the son of Jerry and Sally (Klisch) Seymour.
He graduated from St. Charles High School, class of 1981.
Chris enjoyed woodworking and fishing with Bob. He had a love of music, especially playing the guitar. In past years Chris enjoyed playing at the Shiawassee County Fair opening with pastor Mike Prince and other church members. Chris looked forward to watching and going to races and car shows.
He married Darlene Wahl-Taylor at Corunna Church of the Nazarene June 21, 2003.
He is survived by his wife Darlene (Wahl-Taylor) Seymour; son Steven (Erika) Durga; stepchildren MaryJo (Tim) Morse and Bob (Shawn) Taylor; three grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; one stepgreat-grandson; father Jerry Seymour; sister Robin Seymour; aunt Margaret; best friend Mitch; pets Polly and Max; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother, grandparents, brother-in-law, mother-in-law and father-in-law.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
