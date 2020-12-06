George Frederick Pinckney

Age 82, of Perry, went home to be with Jesus Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Webberville to Fred and Bertha Pinckney.
He was a loving husband to his wife of 60 years, a devoted father of two, and a proud grandfather and a great-grandfather. But perhaps his greatest “calling” of all was to be faithful as a Christian. He cared for people and had a big heart for those less fortunate.
George worked as a barber in Perry during his early working years and retired from General Motors in Lansing.
George and his wife Lea have been avid gardeners during their retirement years.
Hobbies came and went, and George enjoyed too many to count.
George was wise and learned constantly. He enjoyed learning how things work. He was a family man who worked hard, lived generously, provided for his family and loved his home. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In life and in death, George followed Jesus.
George was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother John Pinckney.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Lea; children Kathy (Dennis) Perkins of Hamilton and Duane (RaeDeane) Pinckney of Highland; grandchildren Kristy (Chad) Sloan of Indianapolis, Indiana, Kent (Susan) Perkins of Carmel, Indiana, Bethany (TJ) Willink of Grand Rapids, Cameron Perkins of Holland, David (Amanda) Pinckney of Clovis, New Mexico, and Michael (Jessica) Pinckney of Holly; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Iris Pinckney of Perry and Wanda Nash of Howell; and several niees and nephews.
Served by Riley Funeral Home, a service will take place at a future date for immediate family.
George and his family were graciously served by Hospice House of Shiawassee County in recent days. Supported 100 percent by donations, in lieu of flowers the family would be very grateful for donations in George’s memory at hospicehouseshia.org.
