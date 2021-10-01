Age 83, of Flushing, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Courtyard Manor Assisted Living in Swartz Creek.
A private family gathering will take place with interment at New Haven Cemetery.
A public memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Court Street United Methodist Church, 225 W. Court St. in Flint.
Gary was born in Owosso Oct. 5, 1936, the son of Lloyd and Harriet (Matthews) Sanderson. He married Caroline Warner Aug. 8, 1964, in Owosso.
Gary graduated from Corunna High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and went on to attend Chandler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. Gary was ordained an elder in the Michigan United Methodist Conference. Gary pastored the Goodrich, Durand, Wyandotte First, and Flushing and Ann Arbor West Side United Methodist churches.
In retirement, Gary ministered at Flint Court Street United Methodist Church as an associate pastor of pastoral care. Gary served on the Flint District Board of Church Building and Location, the Flint District Committee on the Superintendency, the Detroit Conference Division of Evangelism, the United Methodist Foundation and the Detroit Conference Board of Pensions.
Gary is survived by his loving wife Caroline; son Marc, and wife Marie; and special grandsons Riley, Grayson and Nicholas Sanderson, of Sartell, Minnesota; sister Mildred, and husband Ron Smith, of Owosso; and nephews Jeffrey and Matthew Smith.
In lieu of flowers, those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Court Street United Methodist Church.
