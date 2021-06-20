Age 26, of Corunna, formerly of New Lothrop, passed away suddenly at his home Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Jacob was born June 21, 1994, in Owosso, the son of Andrew and Anita (Hammond) Pasik. He graduated from New Lothrop High School in the class of 2012.
Jacob enjoyed gaming with the handle Shadow, riding his motorcycle, collecting cards, hunting, fishing, bowling and was a jokester.
He is survived by his parents of New Lothrop, siblings Andrew (AJ) Pasik and Elizabeth Pineda of Texas, Cayla Pasik of Owosso and Isiah Pasik of New Lothrop; the love of his life Erica Taute; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Jennings-Lyons Chapel. The Rev. Adam Grass will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
