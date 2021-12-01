Age 77, of Durand, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at his home.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services.
It was his request to enter the Willed Body Program with Michigan State University to foster continued education.
Richard was born Nov. 23, 1944, in Owosso, a son of Andrew and Hattie (Koskvich) Everett. He enjoyed running and working out. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by General Motors, working on V8 engines for 30 years.
Richard is survived by his wife Beverly Everett; sons Rodney Everett, of Owosso, Ronald (Janet) Everett, of Maryland, Brian (Angel) Everett, of Holly, Mark (Amy) Everett, of Hastings, and Kevin (Jamie) Everett, of Linden; several grandchildren; brothers Kenneth (Pat) Everett, of Florida, Mike Everett, of Texas, and Raymond (Karen) Everett, of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, three sisters and five brothers.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
