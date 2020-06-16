Age 63, of Corunna passed Friday, June 5, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Rolland was born Sept. 2,1956, the son of Rolland L. and Janice (Miller) Mallory.
He graduated from Corunna High in 1974 and on Sept. 2, 1989, he married Dora (Dee) Eichhorst in Lansing.
Rolland was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed fishing and gardening, and he loved his dogs.
He is survived by his wife Dora (Dee); siblings Connie (Bob) Reichert of Corunna, Harry (Ella) Mallory Marjorie Oviatt and Janeen Mallory-New, all residing in Owosso, Yvette Mallory of Missouri, and Jeffrey (Sandy) Mallory of Corunna; grandsons Tyler Warner and Kodi Kennedy; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother Phillip and his parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.