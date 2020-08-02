Age 84, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with her brother-in-law James Beckwith officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 6 p.m. today. Masks are required for both visitation and funeral service.
Joyce was born April 25, 1936, in Owosso, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy (Williams) Hook.
She attended Rush Center Country School and graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1954.
Joyce loved animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed listening to and playing music and tending to her house plants and traveling. She attended Henderson United Methodist Church, Elsie Baptist Church and Pleasant View Chapel Services. Joyce was also a member of the Bronx Zoo and Bronx Botanical Gardens in New York City, where she lived for 56 years.
She married Edward Ouchi on the lawn of her parents’ farm house in Henderson under the Rose Arbor June 28, 1958, and spent all of their 50 years of marriage in NYC. Joyce truly loved the “Big Apple” and all it had to offer.
Joyce was employed through the years as a secretary in NYC and an administrative assistant at Columbia University Medical Center.
Joyce is survived by her brother Roger Hook; sister Rosalie (James) Beckwith; niece Lori (Thomas) Schnieder; nephews Monti Hook and Marti Hook; several great nieces and nephews; and special friends Virginia (George) Weber, Gloria Goodson and Judy Morin.
She was predeceased by her husband and parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Salvation Army, Compassion International or Henderson United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
