Randall C. Rawlins

Age 70, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Pleasant View.
The family will hold private services at a future time.
Randy was born Dec. 3, 1951 in Lansing, the son of Floyd and Sarah (Boyd) Rawlins.
He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed fly fishing.
Randy retired from General Motors after 30 years of service.
Randy is survived by his special friend Theresa Baggett; sister Sandra K. (Tom) Connell; nephews Michael (Ashley) Connell and Christopher (Kylie) Connell; and other loving family and friends.
