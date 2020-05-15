Age 65, of Chesaning, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 14, 2020, at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw.
Rick was born Sept. 8, 1954, to Edward J. and Stella M. (Siedlecka) Dingo. After growing up in Oakley, he graduated from Chesaning High School in 1972. He worked at Roycraft Coach in Chesaning for a short time, then worked at General Motors’ Saginaw Steering Gear Plant 2 for many years, retiring on disability. He was a proud member of UAW Local 699. He was very proud of the fact he was able to work alongside his father at General Motors and they rode to work together for many years before his father’s retirement.
Rick dealt with many health issues in his lifetime. He underwent a double organ transplant in 1996. He was a longtime promoter of organ and tissue donation and served on the Recipient Advisory Committee Board at the Gift of Life in Ann Arbor for many years. He was a member of the TIME support group for which he served as officer for several years.
He was always very proud of his two daughters and his grandson and enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible. Rick had many pets in his lifetime and was very proud of his dog, Tobey, which he had for 16 years. Most recent pets were his cats, Binx and Ruby, and his dog, Sparty. He greatly enjoyed deer hunting in the U.P. before health issues would not allow him to continue the sport. He was also an avid NASCAR fan. Rick was well known in the area for his willingness to always help others in their time of need.
Rick is survived by his life partner, Cindy Baker; daughters Carolynn (John) Neumann of Chesaning and Grace (Kelli) Dingo of Harrison; grandson Tilson Garrick Dingo of Harrison; brother Edward (Sue) Dingo of Oakley; sister Christine (Jeff) Hughey of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and granddaughter Jaidyn Dingo.
Per Rick’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Rick’s Life will be announced later. Memorial contributions may be made to his favorite restaurant, Junction of Hope, 4136 Peet Road, Chesaning, MI 48616. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
