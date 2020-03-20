Age 100, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
George was born in Detroit, the son of the late Nicolas and Bertha (Bene) DeSantis.
George attended and graduated from Owosso schools. After graduating high school, he joined the National Guard, serving three years. When World War II was declared, George, was in the first contingent to leave Owosso.
During this time, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Elizabeth Biederman, in Ann Arbor April 15, 1944. They enjoyed nearly 76 years together.
During his career, George worked at A.G. Redmond in Owosso, Schmelzer Corporation in Durand and as a courier for Old Kent Bank, retiring in 1980. After retiring, he and Elizabeth enjoyed wintering in Florida and Alabama with their many friends.
George was an avid golfer, enjoying three holes in one and, for his effort during a tournament, winning a new car.
George is survived by his wife Elizabeth; brother Jack; children Tom (Sandy) DeSantis, Rick (Rosie) DeSantis and Cheryl (Rod) Ward; grandchildren Nick (Betsy) DeSantis, Mandy (Leanne) Tanner-DeSantis, Rachel (Peter) DeSantis, Randi (Brian) DeSantis, Renae (Sunny) DeSantis, Chris (Mikalah) Ward, Samantha (Devan) Giraud, Tom (Liz) Ward and Rich (Samantha) Ward; and great-grandchildren Evan, Darien, Reagan, Ryan, Isabell, Vienna, Layla, Grace, Amelia, Noah, Olivia and Cooper.
He was predeceased by his daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Craig Hale; two sisters; and one brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Kim and Craig Hale scholarship fund, through Corunna High School.
Condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
