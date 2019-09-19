Age 36, of Owosso, passed away Sept. 17, 2019, at Hurley Medical Center in Flint. He had acute respiratory failure and was in ICU for a week.
Justin was born Nov. 9, 1982, in Owosso; the son of Thomas Ochodnicky and Barbara (Hiller) Calvery.
Justin lived a very happy life in Owosso. He was diagnosed with autism at the age of three and he could not speak. Justin attended school at the Shiawassee RESD until he was 26 years old. Justin loved listening to his radio while looking at his books. He also liked riding his bike, swimming and going in the hot tub. Justin’s dad always made sure he had one or the other.
His family would like to thank his aide Martez, his case worker Nicole Hoppkins, special teacher Cheryl Weller and his hair stylist.
Justin leaves behind his father Thomas Ochodnicky; brother Thomas Ochodnicky Jr.; his second father and caregiver Ben Rabideau; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
Justin was predeceased by his mother Barbara, grandmother Delores Neilson and favorite uncle James Ochodnicky.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Health and Wellness or the Shiawassee RESD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.