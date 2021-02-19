Age 86, of Corunna, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Durand Senior Care.
A private family service will take place, with interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in New Lothrop.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Kribs Colonial Chapel in Corunna. Face masks and social distancing will be observed.
Thelma was born July 26, 1934, in Burton to Ernest and Helen (Warren) Dennison. She was a resident of Shiawassee County for more than 86 years. She graduated from Ovid High School in 1952.
She was employed by Universal Electric, as well as being a full-time homemaker, and she assisted with running the family farm. She married Raymond Jacobs in 1956; they recently celebrated 64 years together.
Thelma enjoyed quilting for friends and family members. She was highly active in the 4-H program as a leader. She was a Shiawassee County Fair Board member and she enjoyed attending the American Jersey convention. Thelma was a faithful member of Juddville United Methodist Church and continually active with the United Methodist Women.
Thelma is survived by her husband Raymond; children Norma Jacobs, Richard J. Jacobs and Raymond E. Jacobs; grandchildren Richard Jr., Tracy, Jennifer, Nathan, Makayla, David, Dustyn, Ryan, Hannah and Joseph; great-grandchildren Christian, Dominick, Casey, Joslin, Marissa, Katlyn, Noah, Angel, Jasper, Landyn, Bryanna, Alana, Henrie, Liam and Remmington; great-great-granddaughter Everleigh; sister Harriet Hardy; sister-in-law Joan Dennison; and many nieces and nephews, as well as other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Helen Dennison, in-laws Raymond and Vera Jacobs, daughter-in-law Lori Jacobs, and siblings Warren Dennison and Kathryn Michelson.
Memorials are suggested to the Shiawassee County Fair, 2900 E. Hibbard Road, Corunna, MI 48817.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
