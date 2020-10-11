Age 95, of Traverse City, formerly of Flint, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Orchard Creek Supportive Care in Traverse City.
Delmar was born on Dec. 18, 1924, in Owosso, to Clarence and Imo (Confer) Davis. He married the love of his life Donna Grow on Sept. 3, 1947, in Durand. He graduated from Owosso High School.
Delmar proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He had been employed as a courtroom officer with 68th District Court in Flint, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Court Street United Methodist Church. Delmar was an avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing and deer hunting. Above all, spending time with his family was his greatest joy.
Delmar is survived by his loving wife of 73 years Donna; daughter Karon Davis; sons Craig Davis (Fay Marshall) and Dale (Pam) Davis; sister Dorothy Crab; sisters-in-law, Joyce Semple and Ethel Davis; seven granddaughters; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers George Davis and Harley Davis; son-in-law Miro Supitar and daughter-in-law Libby Davis.
A private family burial service has taken place. A celebration of Delmar’s life is being planned for a future date.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial donation to Court Street United Methodist Church, 225 W Court St, Flint, 48502.
Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories with Delmar’s family at his tribute page at reynolds-jonkhoff.com.
