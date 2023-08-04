Patrick R. Jordan

Age 63, of Durand, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at his home.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Byron Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Patrick Richard Jordan was born May 5, 1960, in Flint, a son of Raymond and Virginia (Bainbridge) Jordan. On Nov. 19, 1984, he married Lynn Walters. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hockey, grilling and Detroit Tigers baseball. Prior to his retirement in 2020, he worked in finance and sales for over 30 years.
Patrick is survived by his children Monica (Andrew) Hubbert and Daniel (Emoni) Jordan; granddaughter Lucy Hubbert; previous wife Lynn Canning; and sisters Becky (Allen) Sabourin and Michele (Gary) DiDio.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Kailey Jordan; sisters Cindy Mowat, Debbie Dufford and Kelly Jordan; and parents Raymond and Virginia Jordan.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
