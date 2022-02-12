Lonny D. Numerich

Age 80, of Owosso, passed away suddenly Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. Paul Wilde officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Lonny was born Dec. 15, 1941, in Owosso, the son of Richard and Ernestine (Gurden) Numerich.
He graduated from Corunna Adult Education. Lonny was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church, where he was an elder and choir member for many years.
Lonny enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. He had fun playing euchre or singing karaoke. Lonny loved his Elvis collection and Christmas with his family.
Lonny married his beautiful wife, Martha (Morence) Numerich in Owosso on Nov. 18, 1972. They celebrated 49 years of marriage last year.
In Lonny’s early life he managed the Burger Ranch in Owosso and worked fro 30 years in GM Powertrain Division, where he retired in 1998. Lonny was also in real estate for 15 years and was the owner and broker of Real Estate One in Owosso and Corunna Real Estate.
Lonny is survived by his wife, Martha Numerich; children Heidi (Larry) Howe, Lonny Numerich II, Eric (Maureen) Numerich, Charron (Walter) Brown, Thresa (John) McKay, and Tim (Tonya Heckman) Numerich; grandchildren Jonathan Howe, Kyle (Arianna Shelling) Howe, Tyler (Marina) Howe, Brandon Numerich, Nichole Numerich, Trevor Numerich, Deric (Ashley) Numerich, Craig Numerich, Symone (Andy Hunt) Porter, Savanna (Ryan Webster) Robbins, Seth Robbins, Kylie (Kyle White) McKay, Caleb McKay, Corbin McKay, and Colin McKay; great-grandchildren Noah, Olivia, Esmay, Emerson, Kaiya, and Harlynn; and many other loving friends and family. He is also survived by siblings Judy Sawyer, Sandra Forrester, Pamela Vincke, Rodger (Marsha) Numerich and Lynn Numerich.
Lonny was predeceased by parents and brother Larry Numerich.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
