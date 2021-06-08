Gerald L. “Jerry” Tippie left this world to be with our Lord Jesus Jan. 4, 2021.
He was born May 16, 1931, to Kenneth Tippie and Helen Tippie (Modroe), and raised in Big Rapids. He grew up living on the family farm and graduated from Big Rapids High School.
Jerry served our country as a corporal in the U.S. Army, stationed in Alaska, during the Korean War. Soon afterward, he met and married the love of his life, Peggy Jo (Ray) of Owosso.
He worked 37 years as an engineer for the Ann Arbor Railroad. He enjoyed life and was loved by all. He had a big smile for everyone and a way of talking with people and making a friend with everyone he met. He was a lifetime member of the Masons lodge of Michigan.
Jerry and Peggy celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in May 2020.
In 1997, they moved from Michigan to Apache Junction, Arizona, where they were members of the United Methodist Church in Gold Canyon, Arizona, for 20 years. In 2017, they left Arizona to live in Loveland, Colorado, to be near family.
He was predeceased by daughter Paulette Jo Tippie; father Kenneth; mother Helen; in-laws John and Violet Ray; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many, aunts, uncles and cousins and nephews; Ronald Ray and Herbie Lewis.
He is survived by wife Peggy Jo Tippie, of Berthoud, Colorado; son Kenneth Tippie, of Ida Grove, Iowa; daughter Jerri Lynn VanSice (Tippie) Bill VanSice, of Berthoud; granddaughter Jessica VanSice and great-grandson Lukas VanSice, of Loveland; sister-in-law Betty Lewis; brother-in-law Larry Ray and sister in-law Jessie Ray; sister-in-law Marion Ray; cousin Lillian Foust; and many nieces and nephews.
