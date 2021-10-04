Age 16, of Morrice, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at the Morrice Elementary School at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. The Rev. Colleen Wilson will officiate, with burial to follow at Fremont Cemetery in Bancroft.
The family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Bancroft Chapel, from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Andrew was born in Jackson Aug. 7, 2005, the son of Michael Carpenter and Rachel Welch. He attended Morrice High School and enjoyed basketball, football and free styling.
He is survived by his parents Michael (Dana Green) Carpenter, of Morrice, and mother Rachel (Michael Vogel) Welch, of Jackson; siblings Jonathan Carpenter, Matthew Carpenter, Hannah Welch, Ayva Vogel, Adrianna Carpenter, Seth Espie and Meriah McDaniels; grandparents Rodney and Stacey Welch of Jackson, Annette McVay, of Alabama, and Fred Sinn, of Morrice; aunts and uncles Stephanie (Joshua McCarthy) Carpenter, Angela (Christopher Neitzert) Carpenter, Victoria Sinn, Nicole Sinn, John McVay, Bonni (Ted) Reichstetter, Ashleigh (Lopez) Warner, James (Kenneth) Warner and Michael Campbell; and many cousins.
Andrew was predeceased by his grandparents Doreen Sinn and Ronald Carpenter, and his uncle John McVay.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
