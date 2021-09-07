Age 70, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his home.
Honoring his wishes there will be no formal service, please shoot a game of pool at the Rainbow in his honor.
Frederick was born Nov. 25, 1950, in Flint, to Leroy and Shirley Ann (Town) Seadorf. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
After returning home, he married Candy Hathon in Owosso on Aug. 13, 1977. Fred spent 29 years at General Motors Delphi-West Plant.
He fished every spring in Canada with his father, brothers, and brothers in life from New Lothrop. Fred was a feared pool player, he had his name on several plaques at the Rainbow Bar, he was a member of the American Billiards Associations, and had countless friends in the local billiards community. He was a charter member of the New Lothrop VFW. He could often be found testing his luck on Cash Word scratch-offs or playing pool.
His laugh will be forever remembered and missed by any who had heard it.
Fred is survived by his devoted daughters Jennifer (Robert) Kurrle-Dennis and Jessica (Jeffrey Cummings) Seadorf; his granddaughters, who were the absolute joy of his life: Lily Kurrle, Maddison Clark, Bailey Cummings, Mallory Dennis, Lucy Dennis, and Ellie Cummings; sister Carolyn O’Connell, brother Paul Seadorf, sister Jill Young, brother Jeremy (Tonya) Seadorf and sister Cheryl (Mike) Ewing.
He was predeceased by his parents, beloved wife Candy and sister Debbie Seadorf.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ACLU.
