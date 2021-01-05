Larry Ladislaw Kowalski

Age 56, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
Larry was born March 28, 1964, in Garden City, the son of Ladislaw and Norma (Stickels) Kowalski.
He graduated from Waterford Mott High School and attended trade school to study at a diesel mechanic institute.
Larry was an Eagles member, loved motocross and gained much joy from riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed any time spent with family and friends. Larry was an avid fixer; if anyone needed help he was there.
Larry was a generous, genuine man whom many people loved and whom they will miss wholeheartedly.
He married Pamela (Ochodnicky) Kowalski in Corunna Nov. 1, 1997.
Larry worked at ACC Penske for 21 years as a truck driver.
Larry is survived by his wife Pamela Kowalski; mother Norma Kowalski; brother Tony (Stacey) Kowalski; sister Lee Kowalski; brother Duane Kowalski; sisters-in-law Deborah Ochodnicky and Janice Ochodnicky; brother-in-law Richard (Sandy) Ochodnicky; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends Dean and Janet Sensabaugh, and Joe and Deb Colman
He was predeceased by his father Ladislaw Gaylord Kowalski; parents-in-law Steve and Sally Ochodnicky; and his buddy, best friend and beloved dog, Jack.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Council Aging.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
