Bruce Ivan Hall, Jr.

Aug. 28, 1950 - June 19, 2022
Age 71, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home.
A memorial gathering to share stories and honor Bruce’s life will be from noon to 2 p.m. today, June 29, at the Owosso VFW Post 9455, 519 S. Chipman St. in Owosso, immediately followed by a luncheon.
Bruce was born on Aug. 28, 1950, in Owosso to the late Bruce and Gertrude (Weir) Hall Sr. He attended Owosso High School, graduating in 1968, and went on to faithfully serve his country in the United States Army. On Jan. 24, 1970, Bruce married Cathy Conant in Owosso and together they raised two children. Prior to his retirement in 2005, Bruce worked 34 years for the city of Owosso as an operator at the water plant.
Bruce enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing euchre and visits to various casinos. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Cathy and was a life member of the Owosso VFW Post No. 9455.
Bruce is survived by his two children Patrick (Linda) Hall of Virginia and Rachel (Scott) Fishback of Indiana; grandchildren Christopher Hall, Stacie Hall, Lauren Hall, Kathryn Fishback and Garrett Fishback; great-granddaughters Elizabeth and Emma Martinez; siblings Phil Hall, Stephanie Hall, Timothy (Charlene) Hall, Bethany (Jim) Moreno, Jim (Priscilla) Hall and Jason (Stacy) Hall; special friend Connie Ball; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Cathy, in 2018.
Memorial contributions given in Bruce’s name are suggested to the Owosso VFW Post No. 9455.
Online condolences may be shared with his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
