Age 96, of Eldora, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Arlington Place Assisted Living, in Grundy Center, Iowa, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.
A rosary service will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Eldora, followed by visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church with the Rev. Kevin Earleywine as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Eldora.
Virginia Mary Hoy was born June 9, 1923, in Bennington to William and Kathryn (Powers) Doyle. Ginnie graduated from St. Paul Catholic High School in Owosso with the class of 1941.
She began her career as a bookkeeper for the Grand Trunk Railroad and the Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad. After moving to Eldora, she continued her bookkeeping career with United Suppliers while in its infancy. The company has grown now into a billion-dollar company. Ginnie retired from United Suppliers in 1986.
She was united in marriage to James W. Hoy Aug. 23, 1947, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso. Together they welcomed their sons Kevin and Timothy into their family.
Ginnie was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Eldora and a member of the Friends of the Eldora Library.
In her youth, Ginnie loved to sing. She and her three sisters were known as the Doyle Sisters. They were featured on a Sunday radio show on radio Station WJIM of Lansing. Later in life, she was a member of the Pine Lake Players, which was a local theater group in Eldora. She enjoyed playing golf and was an avid bridge player. She loved to travel the world, but her trips with her family back to Michigan were extra special and meaningful to her.
She will always be known and remembered by her family for her delicious brownies and coffee cake. Ginnie’s true joy in life came from her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ginnie is survived by her sons Kevin (Marjorie) Hoy of Ingleside, Texas, and Timothy (Melody) Hoy of Eldora; grandchildren Ariel (Miles) Loring of Grundy Center, Iowa, Elizabeth (Todd) Shover of Grundy Center, Iowa, Patrick Hoy of Austin, Texas, and Luke Hoy of Long Beach, California; seven great-grandchildren; sister Kathryn Baldwin of Denver; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim; brothers Patrick, Tom, Maurice and Larry; and sisters Rosemary and Marge.
Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps Chapel, is caring for Ginnie and her family.
Memorials may be directed to the family, which will later be donated to several charities. Online condolences may be made visiting abelsfuneralhomes.com.
