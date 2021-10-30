Sharon Marie Mathewson

Age 74, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her home in Perry.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1947, in Owosso, and was a lifelong resident of the Owosso/Perry area. She was the daughter of Glen and Pearl Grennell and was one of five siblings: Jerry Grennell, who preceded her in death in 2001; Dale (Linda) Grennell, of Perry; Peggy Snell, of Perry; and Casey (Dawn) Grennell, of Haines City, Florida.
Sharon was married for approximately 20 years before divorcing and moving to Cherry Hill Apartments in Perry to be close to extended family. She raised one child, Chad Mathewson. She loved her Lord and was very active at Perry Baptist Church. She was active for many years at the Morrice Senior Center as the Sunshine Lady. If you lived in the Perry area you would have seen Sharon enjoying a daily walk around Perry. Her hobbies were cooking, putting puzzles together and reading.
Sharon worked at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso for 30 years as a nurse aide and as a home health care worker. She loved her family with a passion and had a special place in her heart for all of them. She loved family get-togethers, and especially playing games. She was quite the player with ruthless intentions (winning). She was the kindest person and never said a negative word about anybody. She never met a stranger and loved all unconditionally.
She had many nieces and nephews and loved them all, especially the kids. Her death has created a large hole in the family and she will be greatly missed.
Services will take place at Watkins Funeral Home, Perry Chapel, Monday Nov. 1, with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Adam Grass will officiate with burial at Hillcrest in Owosso.
Memorials are suggested to Perry Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.