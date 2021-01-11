Age 57, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at the Cornerstone Church of God, 208 W. Oliver St. in Owosso, with Bishop Eric Rogers officiating. A time of visiting with the family will take place from 1 p.m. until the service.
Paul was born Sept. 20, 1963, in Owosso; the son of Ezell “Tom” Rogers and Blanche (Delay) Sowell.
Paul attended Owosso schools and furthered his education through Baker College of Owosso.
Paul spent many years working as an event planner, as well as being an avid volunteer throughout our community for various organizations and clubs. Paul was an active member of the Curwood Festival and Historic Commission.
Paul is survived by his mother Blanche Sowell; sisters Merry Hileman, Mollie (Ross) Loveall, Becky Gager, Jody (John) Tomac and Suzie (Tim) Thayer; several nieces and nephews, including special nephews Gerald Baker and Ethan Rogers; and other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, brother Tommy Rogers Sr., and nephews TJ Rogers and Anthony Loveall.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
