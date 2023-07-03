Age 96, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ben Bower officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the funeral home and one hour prior to service Thursday.
John “Jack” Emmett Bower was born on June 26 1927, weighing 3 pounds, to John and Aurelia Bower of Owosso. Jack was known for his laugh, so through this story of his life you will find the word “laugh” as that is what he would be doing.
Jack attended Corunna schools, graduating in 1946. During his high school years he worked for Floyd Brazie in his car repair shop. But in 1945, he joined the Merchant Marines, interrupting his schooling.
He traveled to France and talked about giving the little French kids his candy bars. (Laugh)
Upon high school graduation, he enrolled in General Motors Institute and began working at General Motors as a skilled trades tool and die maker. He retired at age 56, with over 35 years. (Laugh)
On Aug. 21, 1949, Jack married Joanne Mattoon, whom he met in high school in typing class, always borrowing her typing book, because he was too frugal to buy his own. In August they would have been married 74 years. (Laugh)
They built their first house before their wedding with a lot of help from family and friends. Jack always kept busy and the building began: a cottage, houses, decks and remodeling. (Laugh)
In 1952, Pamie Jo (as Jack called her) arrived. In 1953, son Terry (T, as Jack called him) arrived and son Jim (Jimmy John) was born in 1956. (Laugh)
Jack and Jo traveled to Europe and Hawaii and spent 41 winters in Florida’s Bradenton Tropical Palms. Jack golfed and became a shuffleboard pro. They loved to entertain, dance and party. They both worked on many committees. (Laugh)
When the kids were in Corunna schools, Jack took it all in, even building a bridge for Pam’s senior prom. Jack loved kids, books, dogs and a good scotch and water. Kids loved him. (Laugh)
Surviving are his wife Joanne; daughter Pam (Gary) Mathias of Haslett, their children Joshua (Jessica) and Elisabeth Mathias and great-granddaughter Phoebe Mathias; son Terry (Beckie) Bower of West Bloomfield, their sons Benjamin (Mallory) Bower of Taylor and Allen (Jennifer) Bower of Chicago; son Jim (Sharon) Bower, their sons Dustin (Jennifer) Bower of Perry and Michael Bower of Owosso, great-grandchildren Lilly, Tarick, Wyatt, Braxton and Charlotte; sisters-in-law Judy Mattoon and Sharon Brubaker; brother-in-law Jim Mattoon (Carol); God daughters Kay Riordon and Jamie Schumecher; and four nieces and nephews.
Preceding Jack were his parents John and Aurelia; parents-in-law Clara and Gershom; sister Billie Ann Striggow; and brother-in-law Bill Striggow.
Memorials suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, Corunna Schools Athletic Club or Corunna Schools Education Scholarship Fund.
Special thanks to Memorial Hospital 5th Floor nurses and hospice for their kindness, helpfulness and excellent care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.