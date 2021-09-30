David Wayne Smith

Age 55, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Henry Ford Detroit Hospital, Detroit.
Memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Shiawassee St. in Corunna, with the Rev. Russell Merrill officiating.
David was born in Flint July 19, 1966, the son of David George and June (Bikoski) Smith. He graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School with the class of 1985. He enjoyed online gaming and liked to fish. He also liked to travel.
He is survived by his parents David and Linda Smith, of Ovid, brother John and Kim Buck, of Ovid, and grandmother Violet Smith.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
