Lisa Mary Bila

Age 55, of Chesaning, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Comfort Care in Chesaning with members of her family by her side.
Lisa was born in Flint on Feb. 8, 1967, to Harold and Evelyn (Birchmeier) Bila. Lisa attended The Millet Center for special needs individuals in Saginaw starting at the young age of two. She learned numerous skills, developed many friendships and enjoyed her schooling until she was twenty-six.
After Millet, she participated in the Community Ties South Program and The Spread Program at St. Michael’s Maple Grove, where she continued to increase her friend population.
Lisa worked at the Bonnymill Inn for several years. When The Junction of Hope Restaurant opened, she began a new career as a bus girl.
She took part in The Special Olympics playing basketball and running track. Some of her favorite things to get involved in were bowling, assembling puzzles, dancing, attending family gatherings and working at The Junction of Hope. She especially liked receiving her paycheck so she could shop till she dropped.
Lisa enjoyed listening to country music. Her favorite country artist was Dolly Parton and her favorite song was “Achy, Breaky, Heart.” You also can’t forget her infatuation for Elvis.
She loved the color pink, receiving presents, interacting with young children, holding babies, steak, cheeseburgers with ketchup and Slurpees. Lisa always requested a spoon when she ate. She was a quick-witted, loving individual with an infectious smile. You could always count on her for a good one liner.
Lisa is survived by her siblings Virginia Wazny, Judy (Dick) Tithof, Becky (Rick) McDougall, Cindy (Bruce) Everett, Sam Bila, Valerie (Roger) Witt and Jeff Bila (Lisa Kennel); brother-in-law Dan Azelton; 17 nieces and nephews; three step nieces and nephews; 22 great-nieces and nephews; and seven step great-nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister Lois Azelton, brother-in-law Larry Azelton and great-nephew Kwade Chapman.
Lisa was loved by so many. She will be truly missed by her family, relatives and friends. Everyone feels blessed for the years she was in their lives. Lisa is now home with her Heavenly Father.
A memorial mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Chesaning.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Misiuk Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Contributions in her memory may be made to The Junction of Hope.
