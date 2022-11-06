Lisa Mary Bila

Age 55, of Chesaning, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Comfort Care in Chesaning with members of her family by her side.

Lisa was born in Flint on Feb. 8, 1967, to Harold and Evelyn (Birchmeier) Bila. Lisa attended The Millet Center for special needs individuals in Saginaw starting at the young age of two. She learned numerous skills, developed many friendships and enjoyed her schooling until she was twenty-six.

