Burton Arthur Gross

Age 87, of Swartz Creek, died Friday, March 12, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek. A live stream of the service may be viewed on Burton’s obituary page at sharpfuneralhomes.com. The Rev. Michael McCarty will be officiating. Entombment in the Mausoleum at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery in Grand Blanc.
Visitation will take place 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, March 16, at the funeral home. Those who desire to, may make contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Burton was born Sept. 6, 1933, in Millington, the son of John C. and Thelma O. (Vantine) Gross. He was veteran of the U.S. Army.
He married Margaret “Mickey” Cartwright Dec. 3, 1955, in Fairgrove. She preceded him in death Aug. 20, 2009.
Burton retired in 1985 from Fisher Body I after 32 years of service. He also owned and operated Itchi Bon Uptown Bakery in Durand for 25 years.
In his younger years, he enjoyed working in his shop, riding the tractor and taking care of his farm.
Later in life, he enjoyed doing crossword and word searches, but, most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters.
Surviving are his son Barry (Christy) Gross of Durand; granddaughters Harper (Andrew) Stiles of Beaufort, South Carolina, and Carly Gross of Grand Blanc; sister Edith (George) Shamel of Flint; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers Carlton, William and John Gross; and sister Ruth Meyers.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
