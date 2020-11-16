Cheryl A. (Placeway) Boss

Age 72, of Noblesville, Indiana, formerly of Michigan, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at her home in Indiana.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. Wednesday until the time of service.
Cheryl was the daughter of Paul I. and Neoma P. (Glann) Sharp, born May 19, 1948, in Durand.
She married Gary L. Placeway in Owosso July 19, 1969; he predeceased her Sept. 2, 2003. On Oct. 1, 2016, she married the Rev. Paul W. Boss.
Cheryl was a member of Russellville Community Wesleyan Church. She was always very active in church wherever she lived. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, visited nursing homes, led women’s Bible studies and grief share programs. Her beautiful smile, love for Jesus, cheerful laugh, encouraging words and godly example were all sources of joy to everyone who knew her.
Her loves and priorities were God, family, church and friends. She enjoyed planning family events, attending her grandchildren’s activities, cooking, reading, sending cards, serving others, sewing, bicycling, golf, travel, music and convertible rides.
Loving and missing Cheryl are her husband Paul; children Shane L. (Kerry) Placeway and Tara A. (Steven) Nichols; stepchildren Dr. Eric Boss, Jeremy (Michelle) Boss and Lori (Stephen) Anthony; grandchildren Erin and Colin Placeway and Caleb, Abigail and Isabella Nichols; stepgrandchildren Aiden and Nolan Anthony and Ben Watson; brother Paul L. (Lonnie) Sharp; and many friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Paul I. Sharp and Neoma P. Sharp.
