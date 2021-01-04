Casilda ‘Sill’ Mary Ann Meredith

Age 79, of St. Johns, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Ashley Care Center.
A private family service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, for immediate family only at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie. Online viewing of the funeral service will be available through Facebook live at the time of the service. Burial will take place at Duplain Township Cemetery.
Casilda was born in Elsie April 7, 1941, the daughter of Roy and Casilda (Pearce) Flanner. She graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1959. On Nov. 4, 1961, she married Gary Meredith in Elsie. They were blessed with 49 years of marriage; before Gary passed away July 11, 2001.
Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was passionate about helping others, and before her illness she was very involved in the Elsie Baby Pantry, the Elsie Food Bank and the Elsie United Methodist Women, serving as president for a time.
She worked at H&R Block in Chesaning for 25 years and cherished her time there with her clients and wonderful coworkers who remained dear friends. Many benefited from her kindness and generosity. She was a woman of deep, unwavering faith.
Casilda is survived by her daughter Tracie and Tom Bolton; grandchildren David Alen Bolton and partner Grant Koenigsknecht, and Meredith Kay Bolton; siblings Charlotte Griffith, Kathleen Hower, Lewis and Zeffy Flanner, Patrick and Sandy Flanner, and Helen and Bob Rittenhouse; and in-laws Judy Flanner, Bonny Flanner, Bob and Karen Meredith and Margaret Rose. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who were very special to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gary; sisters Margery Roy, Nina Sessions and Alice Hoisington; and brothers Roy Flanner Jr., Bob Flanner, Leroy Flanner, Richard Flanner and George Flanner.
Memorials may be made to the Elsie Baby Pantry, 160 W. Main St., Elsie, MI 48831. Online condolences can be left at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
