Age 72, passed away surrounded by loved ones Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Morrice. Monsignor George C. Michalek will celebrate.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel, the rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m.
Born in the dusty Texas panhandle to Joe and Hilda (Adams) Poe in 1948, being the eldest was a daunting task but he was up to it and dragged his four siblings and numerous cousins and friends through a series of storied scrapes and pranks.
As he traveled the country later in life, Larry often joked that he was better than the American Indian rain bird at bringing inclement weather with him. Perhaps that was karma catching up to him, as one of his squad’s favorite pranks was to fool with the rain gauge at the county weather station by emptying it out when it was full and filling it up with fluids of their own manufacture when it was empty.
As smart as he was a smart alec, Larry attended Michigan State University on a National Merit Scholarship, receiving a master’s degree in labor and industrial relations. His college career was interrupted by the Vietnam War draft, but not before he bamboozled a sweet Midwestern farm girl into calling him her own. Together, they built a home and a business in rural Shiawassee County and lived and loved through the ups and downs of 51 years, weathering a willful daughter, six dogs, 13 cats and two heart procedures.
Larry loved reading, particularly science fiction, and loved western movies, cowboy country music, arguing politics, traveling and cooking the most outlandish recipes he could find on YouTube. In the event you can’t spend time with the family, the best way to honor Larry’s memory would be to have some butter pecan ice cream and get out and vote.
Predeceased by his parents and sister, Elaine, Larry is survived by his beloved wife Elizabeth and daughter Joanna Poe (Aaron Headly) of Munith.
Left with years of colorful tall tales are his siblings Anita Poe of Morrice, Beth Poe of Borger, Texas, Kevin (Susie) Poe of Fort Smith, Arkansas, sister-in-law Peggy Howard (Bill Wood) of Georgetown, Texas, and four nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Diabetes Action Research and Education Foundation (daref.org).
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
